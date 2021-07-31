Minnesota Woman Beheaded On Sidewalk In Broad Daylight, Boyfriend Arrested

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The boyfriend of a 55-year-old woman who was beheaded on a sidewalk in broad daylight has been arrested in connection to the gruesome killing.

On Thursday, authorities responded to reports of a stabbing at 2:30 pm in Shakopee, Minnesota, where they discovered the decapitated body of America Mafalda Thayer. According to a search warrant obtained by KMSP, cops found the body lying on the ground next to a car, with her head and a large knife nearby.

A short time later, a man identified as her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit (above), was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. Thayer reportedly had been in a long-term relationship with the 42-year-old suspect — and allegedly had been a victim of domestic abuse.

In court records obtained by People, Saborit was previously convicted of multiple misdemeanor charges — including domestic assault in 2017. The Shakopee police said in a statement about the arrest:

“At this time, investigators believe the suspect knew the victim and this wasn’t a random act.”

Unfortunately, police also told Bring Me the News that an extremely graphic video of the incident has circulated on social media. In a statement to the outlet, Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate slammed the person who immediately thought to post a tragedy like this on the internet, saying:

“We are aware that a bystander took a video of this incident. We have that video. It is deeply disturbing that the first instinct was to post that on social media. This woman has a son, has a family and people that care about her, and the last place anyone should find out about a tragedy involving a loved one is via social media. Thankfully we were able to apprehend this individual quickly.”

Thayer was a Cuban immigrant who worked at My Pillow and the Dollar Tree. Following the news of her death, many loved ones spoke with SW News media about how hardworking and kind-hearted America had been. One of her co-workers, Jamie Worley, told the publication:

“I went there today and went to the store and got her a rose and a teddy bear to put on her desk. When I got there I didn’t even look at any other of my co-workers. I just stood at her desk with my head down. Everyone was just crying. It was a very emotional day and it still is.”

A longtime friend of Thayer, Nicky Kendrick, described her as “soft-spoken, so funny and always had amazing stories” before adding:

“She was just truly the kindest to everyone. I haven’t met anyone as genuinely kind as America was since my late grandma. I’m devastated, it’s unreal and I just have no words.”

The investigation into America’s brutal murder is ongoing at this time. But with police in possession of a video of the crime, we can’t imagine it will be a difficult case to close.

According to People, arrest records revealed that Saborit was booked at Scott County Jail, and his charges are still pending in court. It is also unclear if he has acquired legal representation.

We cannot imagine what America’s family and friends must be going through right now, and our hearts go out to them as they process the pain of her loss.

