Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator Died Trying To Save 11-Year-Old Girl & Her Mother From Drowning

Kazuki Takahashi died a hero.

Months after the Yu-Gi-Oh! creator’s tragic death on July 4, eyewitness reports are finally revealing his brave final moments. According to a Tuesday report via military newspaper Stars and Stripes, the 60-year-old gave his life while attempting to save others in Okinawa, Japan. Individuals at the scene claim Takahashi dove into a dangerous riptide, alongside Major Robert Bourgeau, an army officer and scuba instructor, fighting six-foot waves to help save a woman and her 11-year-old daughter. Bourgeau explained:

“I grabbed mom and I grabbed [the girl] and I just kicked for all life.”

Related: American Idol Runner Up Willie Spence Dead At 23

The 49-year-old also aided in the rescue of a 39-year-old fellow U.S. soldier. He never saw Takahashi during the scary incident but was assured by students that he did indeed jump in to help. He noted:

“He’s a hero. He died trying to save someone else.”

Sadly he was taken under the waves. While there were no further signs of the iconic Japanese manga artist at the scene, his body was found two days later, 1,000 feet offshore and his rental car at Mermaid’s Grotto. Bourgeau was nominated last month for the Soldier’s Medal, which recognizes heroism not involving enemy conflict. He explained of Takahashi’s choice to risk his own life for others:

“You play that ‘what if’ game a lot. This guy had a huge impact on the world.”

Already a hero to many for his body of work, Takahashi’s sacrifice is now an exclamation point on an amazing legacy. Rest in peace, hero.

[Images via Studio Gallop/YouTube]