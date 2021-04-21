Did Zac Efron Split With His GF Over Her Potential Casting On A Controversial Netflix Reality Show?

Zac Efron’s romance with Vanessa Valladares seemed like a fairy tale, but it sounds like reality has come crashing down on the couple.

To recap, the pair first met when Vanessa was a waitress at Byron Bay’s General Store café. The pair started dating in July 2020, and things were soon looking pretty serious — she reportedly moved in with the Disney alum, and he was apparently looking to settle in Australia for good.

But earlier this week, rumors began swirling that the pair had split — and some sources said a controversial Australian reality show was to blame. The upcoming Netflix series is called Byron Baes, and it’s set to follow Australian influencers and their lives in the gorgeous beach town. Residents of said beach town are NOT happy about the show, with thousands of people signing a petition to stop it and even the mayor of Byron speaking out against it.

So where does the drama with Zac and Vanessa come in? Well, word went around that the Greatest Showman star had pulled some strings to cast his lady on the show — after all, he’s got Netflix connections through his own series. The streaming service even named dropped him in their press release for the “docu-soap”:

“This is our love letter to Byron Bay. It’s not just Chris [Hemsworth] and Zac’s backyard, it’s the playground of more celebrity adjacent-adjacent influencers than you can shake a selfie stick at.”

But a source for DailyMail.com claimed that the 25-year-old’s potential appearance on the series was actually the impetus for the breakup. According to this insider, the actor ended the relationship when he found out about it, and now they’ve “100 per cent split.” The insider said:

“He’s a very good person who wanted a genuine, normal, down-to-earth partner. Zac sent her home from the set [Down to Earth with Zac Efron] last week. There still may have been a chance. I’m sure the final nail in the coffin was him seeing the story of her being possibly on Byron Baes and the claims that he was helping her get on it.”

The source described the Hollywood heartthrob as “very hurt” when he found out his name was attached to the Byron Baes rumors. They added:

“He is an absolutely down to earth person, not fancy, quite humble.”

We get why Zac might not want to date a reality star, but it seems a little hypocritical to kick the aspiring model off of the set of his own Netflix reality show over the possibility she might appear on a different Netflix reality show.

So could the story possibly be true? Not according to his pal Kyle Sandilands. The radio host has become close to the 33-year-old during his time Down Under, and on Wednesday’s episode of his program The Kyle and Jackie O Show, he revealed:

“I heard a rumour around, you know that Netflix show they’re going to do in Byron … there was a rumour around … that Zac was trying to pull strings to get Vanessa on that show. That’s what I rang him about.”

Kyle denied the Byron Baes rumor, but confirmed that the couple had indeed split. He shared:

“It’s not just The Daily Telegraph. I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday. It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways. … No drama, but it’s done.”

Rather than reality show drama, he cited the more mundane reason that Zac’s work got in the way. Kyle explained:

“They spent a lot of time with each other when he wasn’t working, lunching and living in the mansions on the beach, it’s a fabulous life. And then work comes back and kicks you straight back into reality, so it’s a shame.”

Is THIS version of events true, or is Kyle just covering for a friend? If Vanessa actually does appear on Byron Baes, that’ll be a big clue. But what do U think was the reason behind the split, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

