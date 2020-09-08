Zac Efron Is ‘Having Fun’ With Rumored New Aussie GF Vanessa Valladares!

Well, well, well… is this the real reason why Zac Efron has been dying to ditch America for the Land Down Under?!

The 32-year-old High School Musical star has been dropping hints lately about relocating from the hustling and bustling streets of Los Angeles to live in Byron Bay, Australia full time, and we can’t help but think it must have something to do with his rumored new Aussie girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares!

We know, we know. With all of the crazy quarantine news these days, who even knew the Disney alum had quietly taken himself off the market — because we sure didn’t!

The hot new couple was photographed enjoying a meal together at a beachside cafe in Lennox Head, Australia on Saturday. In the pics (HERE), Efron kept it casual for the brunch date in a matching black hat and t-shirt, while the Australian stunner followed suit in a plain white tee and green miniskirt. From what we can see, these two looked pretty cute and had no problem being seen together — and it’s likely because they’re still in the honeymoon phase!

A source speaking to People explained they haven’t been an item for very long, seeing as Valladares first met the 17 Again actor back in June when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. Sharing more context about the budding new relationship, the insider added:

“Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together. You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”

Um, is that code for they’re already living together?! Inquiring minds would LOVE to know!

Still, this sounds promising doesn’t it, Perezcious readers? How seamless would it be for Zac to transition to a new city, heck a new country, with a new lady by his side, too? Sure, they could just be good friends… and as a general rule of thumb, it would be smart to befriend some locals! The TV and film actor’s rep has not responded to requests for comment though and he hasn’t shared any evidence of his new flame on social media, but we’ll keep an eye out for anything more definitive on these two!

Side note: an established actor dating a relatively unknown model just feels so painfully Hollywood, right? We can’t be the only ones thinking about it! LOLz.

Prior to this sighting, the Greatest Showman star was romantically linked to 24-year-old Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, though it’s been quiet for the pair since they were last spotted sitting ringside at the UFC 235 fight in Las Vegas back in March 2019. Aside from his famed relationship with HSM lead Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 until 2010 and Sami Miro from 2015-2016, it was said Zac also dated his Baywatch costar, Alexandria Daddario, for a little while through 2017. It was never actually confirmed.

Now, he’s got a new brunette named Vanessa in his life and we just hope it doesn’t get too confusing! Sorry, we had to!

What do U guys think about this rumored pairing? Tell us your thoughts (below) in the comments section!

