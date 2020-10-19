Zac Efron Celebrates Turning 33 With ‘Very Serious’ GF Vanessa Valladares At Intimate Party Down Under!

It’s looking more and more like Zac Efron will be permanently relocating to Australia, with one very lucky lady helping him get the swing of things down under!

ICYMI, it’s been rumored for quite some time that the High School Musical alum would be moving from the US to join the Aussies full-time, and that was even before he met girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. Over the weekend, Efron continued to settle into a life that appears to be a great fit for him with a star-studded celebration in honor of his 33rd birthday!

The couple was joined by an intimate group for a party in Byron Bay on Friday ahead of Efron’s actual b-day on Sunday. As seen in photos captured by Daily Mail (see them HERE), tennis pro Pat Rafter, radio host Kyle Sandilands, The Voice Australia host Renée Bargh, and Chris and Liam Hemsworth‘s dad Craig were in attendance. The handsome brothers were rumored to have been invited according to a Daily Telegraph report, though they were not spotted arriving.

Kyle took to his show Kiis 1065’s Kyle & Jackie O to reveal that Vanessa truly took care of everything — including completely surprising Efron with the shindig!

“She knew everything. She put the whole thing together. She’s a sweetheart.”

Awww!!!

A source told People (below) how the pair is getting very real, considering they’re already living together after just a few months of seeing each other:

“Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac’s birthday with friends before the weekend. Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay.”

Talk about 0 to 100!

As we previously shared, Valladares first met the 17 Again actor back in June when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe, and the rest is history! Sharing more context about the budding relationship which clearly swept the hunk off his feet, an insider spilled to the outlet:

“Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together. You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”

Last month, a second source gave an update, explaining the actor is currently “renting a house minutes from the beach,” but “has been house-hunting” in the Byron Bay area! However, this is more than just a vacation spot for him, according to the confidant:

“It really seems he plans on staying in Australia permanently.”

We really wish we were Vanessa…

Daydreaming aside, hope Zac had a GREAT time celebrating with his loved one!

