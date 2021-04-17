Jennifer Lopez Hints That A-Rod Never Gave ‘A F**K’ About Her Amid Breakup!

Is Jennifer Lopez trying to give fans a sign?!

On Thursday, the 51-year-old seemingly shaded ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez over their breakup by reportedly liking a cryptic Instagram post about relationships. Keep in mind that it might surprise you as the former couple had harped on the idea that they’re “friends” the same day!

So what’s this all about?

Lopez hearted a post shared by Reuben Holmes, AKA author R.H. Sin, that featured one of his quotes. It read:

“Don’t make her think you care when you have never given a f**k about her.”

In the post’s caption, Holmes added:

“Don’t let them manipulate you. How many times have you been told ‘I love you’ by someone who has continued to treat you like s**t?”

The writer continued his thoughts in the comments section, saying:

“It’s crazy, the way they’ll make you feel crazy for believing and trusting them when they insisted you to do so, only for them to let you down repeatedly.”

Umm… Ms. Lopez, you do know the whole world currently has eyes on you right now, and you decided to like THAT post?! Girl, you knew what you were doing.. and it’s great, we love it!!

As you could guess, it didn’t take long for fans of the Let’s Get Loud singer to notice that she liked the post and connected it to her former lover.

The social media hint took place hours after J.Lo and A-Rod officially announced their breakup after months of speculation.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Shortly following the news of their split, an insider told Us Weekly that the twosome had tried to stay together for their children. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez has Natasha and Ella with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close, so the reason why they stayed together for as long as they did was to make their kids happy. They still have love for each other that I think will never go away.”

The pair reportedly waited until after Easter to announce the uncoupling, so it wouldn’t ruin the kid’s holiday. However, a source revealed to E! News that Jennifer and Alex broke up a couple of days before the statement release, noting how she particularly is “feeling at peace” with the decision. Another source told the outlet their ending boiled down to a lack of trust — especially after the cheating allegations with Madison LeCroy.

“Once her trust is broken, there’s no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A.Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity.”

Still, a third insider said the former baseball player wants to eventually reconcile.

“He is respecting her wishes right now but has high hopes they will get back together. He’s doing anything in his power to make J.LO happy.”

We are pretty sure he may be re-thinking that after Lopez made it pretty clear it’s over based on the like! May we also suggest then you get rid of your relationship shrine to the performer now, too. What are your thoughts on Jennifer liking this seemingly shade-filled post? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Alex Rodriguez/Instagram & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]