Zach Braff Posts Sweet Tribute To 'Beautiful Human' Florence Pugh For Her 26th Birthday

Florence Pugh is getting some birthday love from her love.

The actress’ relationship with Zach Braff has caused a stir in the past due to their 21-year age difference, but the couple are still going strong long past the haters losing interest. On Monday, the Black Widow star celebrated her 26th birthday, and her (yes, much older) man commemorated the occasion with a gushing post on his Instagram Story.

Accompanied by a portrait of the artist at the edge of a pool, he wrote:

“Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent.”

He also shared another pic of the Marvel hero sitting by a window with his dog, Billie.

Awww!

Birthday posts have been a bit of a minefield for the couple in the past, as Florence’s tribute for the Scrubs star’s 45th birthday back in 2020 led to an outpouring of criticism over their age gap. Since then, the Oscar nominee has been adamant in telling other people to mind their own business and keep their noses out of her relationship.

Still, it was probably a wise move for Zach to keep his well wishes on his IG Story where the comments section couldn’t get into a fuss over it. However, the birthday girl did post on her own grid in celebration. Check it out below:

Happy birthday, Florence!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN & Zach Braff/Instagram]