Cardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million For His 30th Birthday -- Whaaat!

Cardi B and Offset are known for giving each other some of the most over-the-top gifts ever, and this year was no different!

The Hustlers star celebrated her husband’s 30th birthday on Tuesday with a belated party in Los Angeles, where the WAP sensation presented the Migos rapper with a $2 million check!! Yup, TWO MILLION! As if Offset doesn’t have enough money already!

The 29-year-old claimed the cash was to be put toward her lover’s future business ventures, though we’re not sure what those are just yet. You gotta see the big moment go down (below)!

She even had one of those large-ass checks you get from winning the lottery! Go big or go home, right?!!

While Offset looked thrilled to be receiving the boatload of money for his birthday, which was earlier this month, fans have been quite divided on the gift. A follower commented, “these celebrities [are] running outta ideas.” LOLz! Meanwhile, others found the check to be a funny present considering they’re married and likely share a joint bank account. One teased:

“She just basically gave herself 2 mil”

Guess it all depends on how Offset decides to spend the extra change! Girl is gonna have to pay taxes on it, don’t forget! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]