Zayn Malik Performs Live For First Time In EIGHT YEARS!

It’s a big day for the Zquad!

That’s right, Zayn Malik is officially BACK with his first live performance since 2016! EIGHT YEARS!! Can you believe it?? The performance, of his new song Alienated, was posted to YouTube on Thursday night and has already amassed nearly 400,000 views in just a few hours. It features the 31-year-old sitting on a stool and showing off his impressive vocals as a band jams out behind him — though no audience, so he still hasn’t done that yet we guess.

This is just a taste of what’s to come from his new album, Room Under The Stairs, that he’s releasing in May!

