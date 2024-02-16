Jennifer Lopez Gets TURNED ON Fantasizing About Ben Affleck In Raunchy New Song -- LISTEN!

We’ve heard LOTS of horny music from Jennifer Lopez since she rekindled with Ben Affleck — but this new tune might take the cake!

J.Lo dropped her new album, This Is Me… Now, on Friday, and yes, it’s all about Bennifer 2.0, especially the track Greatest Love Story Never Told which chronicles their complicated love story. But amid all the heartbreaking details about their initial failed romance and how they found their way back to each other 20 years later are some SUPER raunchy details about their sex lives!

Leaving little to the imagination, the pop star practically drooled over the actor, singing:

“Missing your body / Climbing on top of me / Slipping inside of me / Way that I ride it / Bodies aligning / Look at our timing”

Is it hot in here?! LOLz!!

And we thought her single Can’t Get Enough was sexy, this is on a whole other level! Elsewhere in the song, the Marry Me star gushed about how amazing it is they “found each other twice in one lifetime,” calling it “destiny.” Aw! Hear it all (below):

Thoughts?! Will you be vibing to this tune — or are the spot-on lyrics too much for you? Sound OFF (below)!

