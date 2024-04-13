Why Fans Think This Tortured Poets Track Might Be Taylor Swift's Most Heartbreaking Ever!

Gear up, Swifties! Taylor Swift‘s new song might make You’re Losing Me look like an upbeat bop in comparison!

As you know, the pop musician is gearing up for the release of her newest album The Tortured Poets Department, and her fans are well aware it’s going to be a BIG one! This will be the 34-year-old’s first album release since the news of her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. All her breakups generate amazing music, but this relationship went SO LONG! We already got a little taste of what’s coming through her track You’re Losing Me, which was praised as one of her saddest songs ever at the time, but now fans are speculating But Daddy I Love Him might be even sadder!

Track number five on her albums are important to T-Swizzle fans because they usually are some of her most emotional and candid tracks. It’s become kind of a tradition in Swiftie-spheres that track fives are the most heartbreaking amongst their Queen Bee’s albums. But Daddy I Love Him actually comes in at track six, but the name alone gives us lots of clues as to what might be coming. Could the “track five” tradition be switching with this one??

Related: Taylor Says Writing TTPD Was A ‘Lifeline’ For Her After Breakups!

First of all, there’s the song length. Almost all of her longest songs are heartbreak ballads, and at 5:40, But Daddy I Love Him is not only the longest on the album but now one of her top five longest EVER!

Next, we already know based on her past romance ballads that any song where Mz. Swift mentions her father are super emotional. Take her debut track Picture To Burn, for example, where she took an angry approach and sang:

“And if you come around here saying sorry to me / My daddy’s gonna show you how sorry you’ll be.”

A sadder look at Scott Swift‘s inspiration in her songs comes to us in All Too Well (10 Minute Version) where she wrote (supposedly about Jake Gyllenhaal):

“You charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes / sipping coffee like you’re on a late-night show / But then he watched me watch the front door wishing you would come / He said ‘It’s supposed to be fun, turning 21′”

Tay Tay’s fans seem to think this could be another song about her ex charming her father, only for the relationship to come to a messy end. Or maybe the opposite? Maybe Daddy wasn’t quite so charmed? Some Swifties are pointing out the title alone suggests maybe Scott was speculative of her relationship, or didn’t like the guy (presumably Joe) all together. It does sound like his daughter was trying to defend him!

Some seriously eyebrow-raising theories that would make for a gut-wrenching song. If we know nothing else, we know this album is going to be an emotional one — just look at those playlists Taylor made in preparation for the drop.

What do U think But Daddy I Love Him will be about, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]