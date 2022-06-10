10-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested On Murder Charge After Allegedly Shooting Woman Fighting With Her Mom

A 10-year-old girl was arrested on murder charges this week after allegedly shooting a woman who got into a fight with her mom.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the little one faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of 41-year-old Lashun Denise Rodgers (top right inset). Per an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News, the victim’s boyfriend told police that the tragedy occurred when he and Lashun were grilling at their apartment complex on May 30 and the kid’s mom Lakrisha Isaac (top left inset) confronted her over a previous dispute.

Another eyewitness told authorities that the two women were arguing over some sort of social media post, and it got so heated that the person saw Lakrisha punch Lashun.

Related: Doctor Who Star Posts Terrified Video While Witnessing Deadly Car Rampage

The boyfriend also confirmed that Lakrisha threw the first punch, with Lashun then hitting her back. He claimed to have grabbed his girlfriend and started walking away from the situation, but Lashun suddenly turned around to “re-engage” with Lakrisha. That is when all hell broke loose. The mom then handed over her bag to the 10-year-old, who rummaged through in search of something. The next thing everyone knew, the girl pulled a gun from the bag and fired one or two shots, hitting Lashun. Per WESH2, Lashun fell to the ground with a “gunshot wound to the head.”

According to her boyfriend, the girl said at the moment:

“She shouldn’t have hit my momma.”

He then said Isaac took the gun and pointed it at him, leaving him “looking into the barrel of the firearm” before raising his hands and fleeing from the scene. Lashun was immediately rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Following the tragic incident, Lakrisha was arrested on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent storage of a firearm, and child neglect. The mom is being held without bond.

Meanwhile, the young child was placed into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families before being arrested and taken to a juvenile facility on Tuesday. As WESH2 reported, a judge ruled on Wednesday that the girl will remain in the detention center for 21 days while awaiting a decision from the State Attorney’s Office on whether or not they will press formal charges.

State Attorney Monique H. Worrell has not yet decided what charges will be brought against the kid. Noting that the shooting was “an unimaginable tragedy that defies easy solutions,” she explained:

“This is one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career. Our office has started the process of reviewing this case and will consider all of the facts, including the age of the child, and all of the surrounding circumstances, when making a charging decision. We want to be clear in stating that no charging decision has been made by our office. However, we anticipate that whatever charges we eventually file, if any, will ensure she receives the interventions necessary to address her behavior, help her change and grow, and ensure the public’s safety going forward.”

Worrell added:

“We encourage the public to remember – no matter your feelings surrounding this tragedy – this is still a child.”

Family and friends of Lashun told WIFR that she was a beloved mother and grandmother who often gave money to the neighborhood kids and was never someone to get involved in an altercation. Best friend Stacey Johnson, who called Lashun by her nickname Bones, expressed:

“Bones giving, loving. Bones will give you the shoes and the shirt off her back, literally. I’ve seen her do it.”

So sad what went down here…

[Image via Fox 35 Orlando/YouTube, Lashun Rodgers/Facebook, Orange County Corrections Department]