1,000-Lb. Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Picked Up Amy’s Kids Following Drug & Child Endangerment Charges After Alleged Camel Bite Incident!

The 1,000-Lb. Sisters are sticking together through this crisis.

After Amy Slaton was arrested for drug possession and child endangerment following an incident at a Tennessee zoo on Monday, her sister Tammy Slaton came to get her two young kids. A law enforcement source told People on Wednesday that Tammy picked up Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, after the arrest. The source didn’t confirm whether Tammy scooped them up at the zoo or if she got them later at the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office. Either way, they were in the care of a trusted family member as their momma’s legal issues unfolded. So, that’s good!

As Perezcious readers know, Amy was allegedly bitten by a camel at the Tennessee Safari Park in the city of Alamo on Labor Day. Authorities were called to the scene to help, and that’s when they noticed she had “what they believed to be mushrooms” and “what they believed to be marijuana” in her car, sitting “in plain sight” of the cops. A search was conducted on Amy and a man who was with her, Brian Scott Lovvorn, and both were charged with illegal possession of schedule I drugs, illegal possession of schedule VI drugs, and two counts of child endangerment, according to the sheriff’s department.

It appears like Brian is Amy’s new man, since People‘s law enforcement source said the pair were seen “holding hands” while leaving police custody on Tuesday afternoon after each paying a $10,000 bond. They were picked up at the station by Amy’s brother Chris Combs. It’s unclear how long Brian has been in the picture, but Amy and her ex-husband Michael Halterman split when he filed for divorce back in March of last year.

Earlier this week, TMZ obtained a photo of the reality star getting treated for her alleged camel bite. Her arm was seen wrapped with a shirt as she sat on a stretcher that EMTs were loading into the back of an ambulance. She reportedly received medical care from them before being taken into custody.

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Leaves Zoo On Stretcher After Camel Bite | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/AddT6xGFMw — TMZ (@TMZ) September 3, 2024

One of the owners of the drive-thru zoo, Jon Conley, told the outlet that her injury was NOT indicative of a camel bite and argued there was no surveillance video proof backing up her story, either. He also claimed she was unable to explain where in the park she was bitten. So, the whole thing just isn’t adding up to him. Obviously, he wants to protect the reputation of his zoo — but he also knows his animals well, and he has insisted the camels have always been friendly.

So, WTF happened?? We’ll have to see if Amy has a better recollection of this incident now that the initial shock of it all has worn off. It’s still hard to fathom how she got injured — whether or not an animal was involved. So far, she’s yet to speak out.

Per a previous People report, the Tennessee Department of Child Services will now begin an investigation into the children’s parenting situation. It’s unclear if they are currently with Tammy now that their momma is out of custody, but at least they had a safe space to stay with Amy as the arrest unfolded…

