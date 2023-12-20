15-Year-Old Girl Dead After Two Drivers Who Were Allegedly Racing Crashed Into School Van

A 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl has been left dead after two local men allegedly had a street race which resulted in a crash.

According to the Allegheny County Police, in late September 43-year-old William R. Soliday and 37-year-old Andrew Voigt were allegedly racing their vehicles through the streets of Dravosburg. While a Serra Catholic High School van was turning at the intersection of Richland avenue to merge onto Mansfield Bridge, the elder male who was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta crashed into the driver side of the van, t-boning the vehicle full of kids.

According to a criminal complaint from the time obtained by People, there were four students present in the van at the time, along with the driver:

“The Volkswagen struck the Ford school van on the driver’s side in the intersection of Richland Avenue and 3rd Street. There were no tire skid marks from either vehicle preceding the collision.”

On Thursday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said in a press conference last week the crash was so hard it caused multiple injuries to the passengers:

“Three of the kids were ejected from the vehicle on impact.”

Sadly, the intense collision claimed the life of the fourth kid that was in the van, Samantha Kalkbrenner. The teen reportedly passed away at the scene, according to local authorities, while Voigt allegedly didn’t even stop after seeing Soliday crash! Now, the two men are facing felony charges for their recklessness. Meanwhile, the DA claimed the crasher was “a murderer”:

“At the point of impact between the vehicle and the van, the vehicle was 90 miles an hour at the point of impact, there are no skid marks. These kids are going to school… Driving is a privilege. You do stuff like this. You are a murderer. This is just absolutely an irresponsible act.”

So, so awful. 90 miles per hour!!

As of Thursday, via the ACP, the elder motorist who crashed into the van is now facing felony charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by a vehicle, and reckless driving. His alleged racing partner is facing one felony count of accidents involving death/personal injury along with multiple misdemeanors.

As far as Samantha, her former principal Robert Childs told local outlet KDKA of the sophomore:

“She was the beating heart of her class. The way she treated everyone, the way she was kind to everyone.”

Just devastating. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones.

Do U think these two men were sufficiently charged?? Let us know in the comments.

