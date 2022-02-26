16 & Pregnant Star Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Nearly Running Over Police Officer With Stolen Vehicle

Former 16 & Pregnant star Josh Rendon has reportedly found himself in major trouble!

On Friday, The Sun reported that the 30-year-old reality star has been in jail for nearly a year after being charged with attempted murder (!!!).

According to KDVR, it all went down when Larimer County police officers first located a stolen vehicle at a random parking lot in Fort Collins, Colorado, on March 6, 2021. Law enforcement soon spotted four people inside the stolen car and followed it to an apartment complex, where they immediately turned on their emergency lights and positioned their vehicles in the front and rear bumpers of the stolen vehicle in hopes of preventing an escape.

However, police reported that Rendon – who allegedly had been in the driver’s seat – put the car in reverse, barreled into a patrol vehicle, and nearly ran over a deputy. The MTV personality allegedly then drove forward into another police cruiser and fled the scene. Shortly after the incident, police found the stolen vehicle further down the road when Rendon allegedly got into another altercation with officers as he almost drove head-on into two sheriff’s cars.

Eventually, police cut Rendon off, and his car rolled over and crashed. But apparently that still didn’t stop him! Despite being ejected from the driver’s seat (!!!), it’s claimed he he dashed off into a nearby field. The television personality was quickly found by cops in the backyard of someone’s property and arrested.

Per KDVR, a second adult male was the only occupant besides Rendon in the vehicle when it crashed. The unidentified person reported that the other two people in the car were dropped off after the suspect sped away from the apartment complex. He was not arrested but was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries at the time. Meanwhile, Rendon sustained multiple injuries from the rollover crash before he was taken into custody. He was booked under seven charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer; vehicular eluding; aggravated motor vehicle theft; criminal mischief; driving under suspension; criminal possession of an ID document; and theft of motor vehicle parts. Rendon has remained in custody at Larimer County Jail ever since, with a $500,000 bond in place.

This isn’t the first time Josh has had trouble with the law. As fans may recall, he and his ex Ebony Jackson were arrested for “failure to report child abuse or neglect” of their then 2-year-old daughter Jocelyn. The parents reportedly had marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the home, plus every room allegedly had human and dog excrement all over. There were also said to be flies and maggots in the house. Child Protective Services took their daughter away – though the pair later regained custody.

According to The Sun, Rendon has been scheduled for an arraignment hearing on March 31, which is probably why news is getting out now — so we’ll have to see what else happens then!

