16-Year-Old Texas Cheerleader Found Murdered In Bathtub -- And Her Mom Thinks She 'Knew' The Killer!

Police are desperately looking for the person responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old cheerleader earlier this week. And the teenager’s mother has suspicions about who it could be.

According to KTRK, Lizbeth Medina was supposed to perform in a holiday parade with her cheerleading squad on Tuesday in Edna, Texas. When her mom, Jacqueline Medina, didn’t see the teen at the event, though, she knew something was wrong. She rushed home to the Cottonwood Apartments and made a horrendous discovery. Jacqueline found her daughter unresponsive in a bathtub. She told the outlet:

“Nobody ever wants to see your child in the bathtub the way I found her. The curtains were closed so I didn’t see her, but when I opened those curtains. I just want justice for my baby.”

She immediately called 911. Per a statement from The Edna Police Department, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex just before 7:00 p.m. that day. First responders attempted to save her — but it was too late. Lizabeth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Incredibly heartbreaking. This poor girl and her mom. As of right now, police have not released a ton of details about the situation, including the cause of death. However, her death is being investigated as capital murder by the Edna Police Department, with the help of the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety. No suspects have been identified either.

But Jacqueline has a theory on the matter. She shared with KTRK that there were no signs of forced entry in their apartment, so she believes Lizbeth possibly knew her killer:

“Lisbeth knew the person because there was no signs of forced entry, so she knew the person.”

Since her passing, the family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the funeral costs. The Edna Police then asked on Facebook anyone with information about the case to come forward:

“We just ask you to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings and if you know anything that could potentially help out in this case, please contact the Edna Police Department at 361-782-6522 and/or Crime Stoppers at 361-552-CASH(2274). We ask you to join us in continuing to lift this family up in prayer.”

Our hearts go out to Jacqueline and the community in Edna. This is such a horrific tragedy. Learn more details about the case (below):

