YouTuber & Her Dad Killed In Tragic Plane Crash

An aviation YouTuber and her dad have tragically passed away in a plane crash.

Jenny Blalock — AKA TNflygirl on YouTube — and her father James Blalock were both very passionate about aviation. The Tennessee native, 45, was working hard on flight training while tracking her progress across the video-sharing site where she had amassed over 15,000 subscribers. And she brought her 78-year-old dad along for the ride; James often was in the passenger seat while Jenny fine-tuned her skills. Sadly their time in the sky would come to an abrupt and tragic end.

On Thursday, just an hour and fifteen minutes after leaving Knoxville Downtown Island Airport, several local outlets reported seeing a single-engine aircraft fall out of the sky and crash around Diana Ridge Road in Pulaski, Tennessee around 11 a.m.

Bill Myers, director of the Giles County Department of Emergency Management, reported first responders had a hard time getting into the remote area where the plane hit the ground. Upon their arrival to the scene, it was already too late — they found two bodies outside of the plane. WKRN reported a fire also started in the area at the time, but was quickly put out after crews arrived.

On Friday, the outlet confirmed that both Jenny and James were positively identified as the victims in the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has deemed the tragedy an accident, but in order to try and figure out what went wrong they and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the incident, according to Knoxville News Sentinel.

So, so sad. A beautiful father and daughter bonding activity turned deadly…

Our hearts go out to Jenny and James’ family and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via 865flygirl/Instagram]