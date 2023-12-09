Dorit Kemsley Says Kyle Richards’ Relationship With Morgan Wade Hurt Their Friendship -- And The Country Singer Reacts!

Apparently, Morgan Wade’s presence in Kyle Richards’ life isn’t just affecting her marriage…

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday, Dorit Kemsely was asked about the current status of her relationship with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star. Fans know that she and Kyle were very close, as they used to go on vacations and out to dinner with their respective spouses, PK Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky, a lot over the years.

However, things changed when the 54-year-old actress began to experience problems in her marriage to Mau. People noticed that the couples seemed to hang out less and less together. Even Dorit acknowledged on an episode of RHOBH that they hadn’t “seen” each other in “a very long time.” Oof.

A portion of the distance undoubtedly has to do with Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage troubles over the past year. But another reason for their rocky friendship? Dorit told Andy Cohen this week she feels her relationship with Kyle suffered after the latter became close to her new pal (and rumored lover) Morgan. And she isn’t the only one who feels this way! The 47-year-old television personality said:

“She’ll kill me, but I feel like the closer she got with Morgan the further she got from me. But I don’t think I’m the only one [who feels that way]. I’m sorry Kyle, I love you. But it’s the truth, it’s how I feel.”

Yikes. Ch-ch-check out her response (below):

#RHOBH star @DoritKemsley1 opens up about how Kyle Richards’ friendship with Morgan Wade has affected their dynamic. ???? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/zB3uZwrKwS — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) December 7, 2023

Kyle has not reacted to what she said. But what does Morgan think about it? Well, the country singer didn’t have much to say about the matter — but she seemed a little surprised. When asked about the comments from Dorit at LAX on Friday, per Dailymail.com, Morgan told photographers:

“Wow, I didn’t see that. I don’t have any thoughts [on it].”

Hmm. Fortunately for Dorit, she will at least spend some one-on-one time with Kyle while filming RHOBH. When questioned if she’ll return to the Bravo series following her tattoo stint, the musician replied:

“I’m good. Nothing against anybody or anything, that’s all cool, but I’ll leave that for them. I’ll leave it to the pros. It’s different for me. I mean, it’s not what I do, but you know, it’s cool for other people. I play music. That’s what I’m good at.”

The drama never stops with the RHOBH even when the cameras are down! What do you think about the situation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

