3-Year-Old Found Carrying 2 Kilos Of Cocaine In Backpack!!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Late last month, police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Mobile, Alabama conducted a raid on a supposed drug house. And while they did allegedly find illegal narcotics at the residence as they suspected, the circumstances under which they were discovered has shocked cops to their core.

According to a press release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, a woman named Tierra Tocorra Hill (pictured above, mugshot) was arrested after cops found “a large amount of narcotics” at her home on Harvey Court in a northwestern section of the city. Also in the home were four children ages 15, 10, 8, and 3. And it’s that 3-year-old specifically who cops are now most concerned about…

Per the cops’ release, when officers entered the home, they found the 3-year-old wearing a blue Nike backpack. When officers removed the backpack and searched inside, they allegedly discovered TWO KILOGRAMS OF COCAINE!!! Per People, the sheriff’s department release claims it was divided up into various plastic baggies, stuffed into the backpack, and then given to the kid to hold (pictured above, inset, via the sheriff’s office release). Like, honestly?! A three-year-old?? WHAT THE F**K?!?!

In addition to the cocaine found in the child’s backpack, cops claimed they also discovered 1.5 kilograms of cocaine inside Hill’s vehicle along with “a small amount of marijuana” and a handgun. And elsewhere inside the house — which, again, had four young children living in it — cops allegedly discovered even more cocaine wrapped in teal cellophane totaling yet another kilogram. And two more handguns. Jeez!!

In total, Sheriff Paul Burch claimed the haul that police confiscated from Hill is worth about $450,000 on the street. The biggest worry, though, is for the well-being of the 3-year-old and the other children living there. After all, in their press release, cops noted how the drugs and guns were all “accessible” to the kids in the home. Sheriff Burch was incensed about that in a statement he made after Hill’s arrest. Referencing the cocaine stash in the 3-year-old’s backpack, Burch said:

“It is absurd how reckless this situation was. There was a total disregard for the law and the childrens’ well-being.”

No kidding…

Mobile police charged Hill with cocaine trafficking, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, and four counts of chemical endangerment of a child. Per People, the sheriff’s office is reportedly considering further charges, as well. We honestly can’t even believe it. To have a THREE-YEAR-OLD allegedly carrying drugs for you?! Seriously?? Absolutely disgusting all around.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via Mobile County Sheriff’s Office]