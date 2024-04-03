Are Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Heading To Coachella This Year?! He Says...

What could possibly be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s next trip taken together? Could it be… perhaps… somewhere in the Coachella Valley later this spring??

That’s right! Us Weekly reported on Wednesday the couple plans to attend Coachella this year to see some of the singer’s friends perform. An insider said they plan on “renting a house in the area” for one of the two festival weekends, which are April 12-14 and April 19-21:

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers.”

We bet they would take some time to see Sabrina Carpenter and Ice Spice, too!

Amid the offseason from the NFL, the insider noted Travis is staying with Taylor until the end of April. A second source for Us Weekly noted that he will be in Los Angeles the weekend of April 12 to shoot a commercial, too — meaning he will be close to the Lover artist:

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him. [But] she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other.”

So it sounds like there is a chance we will see Tayvis at Coachella this year! Even Travis himself teased fans that he may “pop up” at the festival — though there is a catch! As noted (above), he will be there as long as his busy schedule allows it! The Kansas City Chiefs player himself said as much to People:

“I am a Coachella guy. I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So you might see me pop up over there at some point. I’m not sure if I’ll go to a weekend, one or two, or if I even have time knowing my schedule’s filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here.”

Travis did not mention whether Taylor would join him at the music festival. But considering they are trying to spend quality time together before the European leg of The Eras Tour begins, we feel there is a strong chance she will tag along if he goes! And TBH, it helps that several of her friends are at the festival performing this year!

Now, we have to ask: Does this mean we could see the return of Bleachella if she attends? Fingers crossed! LOLz! Keep your eyes peeled for any Tayvis sightings those two weekends, Coachella-goers! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below!

