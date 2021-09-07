50 Cent Blasted For 'Disgusting & Disrespectful' Posts About Michael K. Williams' Death

A lot of celebs are shameless when it comes to self-promotion on social media; it’s all part of the game these days. But many feel 50 Cent crossed the line this time.

The In Da Club rapper sparked major outrage this week when he took to social media on Monday to post about the news of actor Michael K. Williams’ death — and, for some reason, thought it was a good idea to promote his show Power Book III: Raising Kanan AND his liquor brands Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Duroi in the process.

Alongside an article of The Wire alum’s untimely passing — which, according to the NYPD, is being investigated as a possible overdose from heroin or fentanyl — the hip-hop icon wrote:

“Damn if you didn’t see [Power Book III:] Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele.”

He then misspelled the Boardwalk Empire vet’s name, writing, “R.I.P micheal k williams,” before adding hashtags for the liquor brands — which he does for all his posts, for what it’s worth.

But he didn’t stop there. In a followup post, the 46-year-old shared a screenshot of a Page Six article detailing his real-life feud with the late Williams, writing alongside the caption:

“Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different. I don’t do all the fake love s**t.”

50cent is a wild dude pic.twitter.com/n5yKhxEZqG — Woodz ???????????? (@Nibiru1000) September 7, 2021

Unsurprisingly, fans weren’t having any of it. An army of critics — including several of the performer’s devotees who had vowed to un-stan him — slammed the New York native for his “insensitive posts,” fuming:

“50 Cent is honestly disgusting and disrespectful as hell for this post smh. So lame for this…..Sending my condolences to the family of Michael K. Williams.” “50 cent is so petty like wow….I’m not surprised but it just confirms that he has zero decency or rather no empathy for people. Idk if it’s because he got shot 9 times and lived to tell the story but he’s truly chaotic.” “50 Cent is my favourite rapper ever, but this is disrespectful as hell and corny , he is a bitch for that, can’t defend the n**** no mo, RIP Michael Williams.” “50 cent has literally shown us who he is for years. I honestly don’t know why y’all still support his projects but that’s another discussion.” “50 cent says a lot of dumb s**t but this is the dumbest. Ever. Using Michael K. Williams’ death to promote your own show is so insensitive and stupid.. this wasn’t about ‘bringing awareness’ smh” “There’s no way 50 Cent is a good person. No way in hell. Just inappropriate.”

The rapper’s posts have since been deleted. You can see a screengrab (below):

Idc what anyone says, using someone’s tragic & untimely death to promote your own show with an insensitive ass caption is VILE. 50 Cent has always been ignorant, but this is crossing the line. pic.twitter.com/yeOQxZYbn1 — Dedee ???? (@thoughtfulbae) September 6, 2021

As we reported, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home on Sunday at the age of 54. A relative reportedly went to check on the actor after they hadn’t heard from him in a few days. He was allegedly found in his living room alongside drug paraphernalia.

His rep told The Hollywood Reporter:

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

Hopefully 50 Cent deleted because he realized how insensitive he was being and will do better in the future.

