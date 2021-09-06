The Wire Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead Of A Suspected Overdose At NYC Apartment

Michael K. Williams, an accomplished actor most well known for his exceptional work on The Wire, was found dead of a suspected heroin overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment on Monday afternoon. He was 54 years old.

According to multiple media reports, Williams was found unconscious in the dining room of his luxury apartment in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn. Sources allege that there appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table, as well.

According to law enforcement sources who first spoke to the New York Post, the actor’s nephew was actually the man that found him first, at a little before 2:00 p.m. local time. Quickly, someone called the police to the apartment address, saying there was a man there who was “unresponsive” and who “feels cold.”

Authorities rushed to the scene, where Williams was officially pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m. local time.

A police source doubled down on their apparent belief that the death was overdose-related, telling the media outlet:

“No foul play indicated. No forced entry, the apartment was in order.”

So awful…

Williams’ longtime rep, spokeswoman Marianna Shafran, confirmed his death with a brief statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Monday afternoon, as well:

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

Such terrible news to have to relay to family members.

The Flatbush native was most famous for his role as Omar Little in the TV series The Wire, but was accomplished elsewhere on screen, as well. Williams starred as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire, and most recently had earned a 2021 Emmy Award nomination for his role as a best supporting actor in Lovecraft Country, too.

He had been open about his personal struggles with drugs throughout the years, including during the filming of The Wire, which struck close to home for the talented actor as he battled demons related to addiction.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Williams’ family, friends, and loved ones, in addition to the co-stars and those he worked with in his career. We can’t even begin to imagine the grieving process with such a sudden, gut-wrenching death as this.

He was a very, very talented actor taken far too soon from this world.

Rest In Peace…

[Image via Andres Otero/WENN]