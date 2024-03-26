50 Cent Throws Jabs At Diddy For Getting Raided By The Feds!

50 Cent is taking shots at Diddy!

After Sean Combs‘ LA and Miami homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday amid a sweeping sex trafficking investigation, 50 Cent — who’s had a longtime beef with Diddy — pulled up to social media to crack jokes and call out the I’ll Be Missing You artist!

First off, the In Da Club artist shared a screenshot of a photo of Sean’s sons Justin and King Combs being led out of his El Lay home in handcuffs, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post:

“S**t just got real the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs.”

He then followed up with images of the feds at the LA mansion, adding on X (Twitter):

“Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done [shrug emoji] they don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

Oof. His remarks didn’t end there, either. The Candy Shop rapper went on to re-post a viral video of a content creator reacting to the drama. In the clip, the user called Diddy “too freaky for society” — something 50 Cent seemed to agree with as he reportedly added in his own caption:

“ran off and left the kids in the whole s**t, yo he doing the race said f**k it!”

BTW, it’s no surprise the Power actor had THOUGHTS on Diddy’s predicament! They’ve been feuding for years with the 48-year-old always taking any available jab he could at Puff. He’s even joked about his sexuality in the past — and with a scandal like this, of course he was gonna pile on!

As we’ve been following, this federal investigation comes amid numerous abuse and sexual misconduct allegations against Diddy, who was spotted at the Miami airport as the raids were taking place. Just hours later, his private plane touched down on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean. It’s unclear if he was on it, and he’s yet to publicly address the legal matter. But we bet he’s not gonna like 50 Cent’s hot takes! But at this point they’re the least of his worries…

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

