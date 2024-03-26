Diddy Spotted At Miami Airport Following Home Raids By Feds -- As His Private Jet Flees The Country!

Diddy has been tracked down.

According to TMZ, the rapper was spotted at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon. Of course, the 54-year-old was simultaneously the subject of multiple home raids in both California and Florida at that time. They were being conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement agents and led by the Department of Homeland Security. So, this airport sighting put him in place pretty much just as the raids were occurring.

Per the TMZ report and video, Diddy can be seen walking around freely outside the airport’s customs office. He had his cell phone in his hand, though it’s unclear who he was communicating with or what it was about. The airport sighting is an important one, though, because just hours later, while the raids were being completed, his private jet was tracked to an island nation in the Caribbean.

Also per TMZ, Diddy’s personal aircraft — a black Gulfstream 5 jet registered to the company LoveAir LLC which Diddy has very publicly flaunted for years — was flown on Monday to an airport on the island of Antigua. That island is part of the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda, a sovereign state with about 100,000 citizens living on the two namesake larger islands as well as several smaller ones.

It is unclear if Diddy himself was on the jet when it landed in Antigua on Monday. However, jet tracking sites online show that the Gulfstream in question had been quite active in the 24-hour period before that. On Sunday night, around 5:30 p.m. PT, it took off from Sacramento Executive Airport in northern California. About an hour later, it landed in Palm Springs. Then, an hour after that, it again took off from the desert town and flew to Van Nuys Airport in El Lay’s San Fernando Valley. Then, early on Monday morning, it took off from Van Nuys and flew all the way across the country. Its final stop ended up being in Antigua, where it is now parked.

As we noted, the outlet can not confirm whether Diddy was on the plane at any point, and/or whether he is in Antigua now. It’s undoubtedly his jet, but his personal whereabouts are at the moment unknown. You can see the footage of Diddy at the airport in Miami HERE.

As multiple sources have been reporting already, the Homeland Security raids appear to be tied to an alleged sex trafficking and RICO case against the music mogul. Per Rolling Stone, four Jane Does and one John Doe have already sat for interviews with investigators from the Southern District of New York in the case. Additional interviews are reportedly being scheduled, as well.

Of course, this comes on the heels of multiple lawsuits and longstanding allegations against Diddy regarding alleged sexual abuse, assault, and disturbing misconduct in various forms. Most notably, his ex Cassie brought a lawsuit against him last year — and then very quickly settled it. But beyond her claims, many others have come forward against Diddy, as well.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

