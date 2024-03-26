Cassie Reacts To 'Depraved' Ex Diddy's House Raids Amid Trafficking Allegations!

Cassie has THOUGHTS on her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ homes getting raided!

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security conducted two joint raids on the rapper’s Miami and Beverly Hills homes amid a shocking investigation into alleged sex trafficking accusations against him, per reports.

Of course, Cassie — who dated Puff Daddy on and off from 2007 to 2018 — was the first to sue him late last year. And that set off a string of other sexual misconduct allegations. So, it’s no surprise that everyone wanted to know what she thought of this latest legal activity. And she’s not holding back!

On Tuesday morning, her lawyer Douglas Wigdor told Page Six on her behalf:

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law.”

The statement continued:

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Oof!!

As Perezcious readers know, in November, the 37-year-old filed a lawsuit against the 54-year-old for alleged rape, decades-long physical abuse, and, yes, even sex trafficking. Shockingly, they settled the bombshell lawsuit within just 24 hours. At the time, Cassie told supporters:

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

The I’ll Be Missing You artist similarly wished nothing but “all the best” to Cassie and her family while his legal team urged this wasn’t “an admission of wrongdoing.” Since then, a handful of others have accused him of abuse and other very unsettling crimes, which he has denied. But things are only escalating with this latest investigation!!

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

