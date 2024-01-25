50 Cent SLAMS Ozempic Rumors After Shedding More Than 40 Lbs.: ‘I Was Working The F**k Out’

50 Cent is shutting down rumors about his weight loss.

If you follow the In Da Club rapper on Instagram, you may have noticed he’s slimmed down his traditionally beefy figure. Nothing too drastic, but he definitely does look noticeably thinner. Take a look for yourself (below):

But while weight loss drugs may be the new fad in Hollywood, 50 wants you to know that he shed his LBS the old fashioned way!

In a selfie video posted to his page on Wednesday, the 48-year-old addressed speculation that he used Ozempic to lose weight. He asserted:

“Everybody [is] talking about weight loss. I was in the gym, I was working the f**k out, man! Who says Ozempic?”

He credited “running,” revealing that he’s lost over 40 pounds:

“I was running, I was running. I was doing what I had to do. You’ve seen me on tour, I ran around. I lost — I was 253 pounds, and I came down. I’m 210 right now.”

The Gunz Come Out rapper, born Curtis James Jackson III, then asked fans:

“So how [do] you feel about it?”

In the comments, followers praised his new look:

“You look awesome” “That work is real ” “‘Ozempic ?? Nah I was runninggg’ nah you gotta love 50” “50 was on tour for 6 months straight running up and down stairs, running backstage and levitating in the air of course he was going to lose a lot of weight. He’s still fine”

A rep for the Grammy winner confirmed to Page Six that he is not on the diabetes drug, and instead has a “rigorous” training regimen. They noted that he began working out for “three hours a day, every day” prior to the beginning of his Final Lap Tour last summer.

No more Candy Shop for him! Ha!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via 50 Cent/Instagram, NFL/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]