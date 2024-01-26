Has All The Taylor Swift Attention Changed Travis Kelce?! Patrick Mahomes Says...

Eyes have always been on Travis Kelce — even more so after his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift came to fruition — but is he letting all that positive attention get to his head?!

It’s a good question, considering how Tay Tay’s global superstardom has garnered even more attention than before on the NFL pro. We mean, her CAT has a higher net worth than Trav, which isn’t to shame his many, many monumental career achievements — but you’ve got to give it to the Anti Hero hitmaker for bringing even more gazes upon the Kansas City Chiefs and their star athlete.

That being said, the 34-year-old’s teammate and good buddy Patrick Mahomes doesn’t think his ego is anything to worry about! Speaking with interviewers for NBC Sports‘ Pro Football Talk this Wednesday, the 28-year-old assured the world that the tight end’s head is still the same size:

“Travis has always been Travis.”

Pat went on to say it’s been super “cool” watching Trav keep his head out of the clouds while the world — and his lady — fawn over him:

“He’s been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce. He’ll still walk through the stadium and treat everyone like they’re his best friend and he’s always going to be like that. It hasn’t been any different to me.”

Aww!

A humble sports superstar — now that’s something you don’t hear about every day! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]