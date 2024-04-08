9-1-1's Oliver Stark Claps Back At Homophobic Comments After THAT Gay Kiss Scene!

Oliver Stark is defending his 9-1-1 character after homophobic backlash!

In case you’re not caught up on the ABC show, on the most recent episode of the drama series Oliver’s character Evan “Buck” Buckley shared a kiss with fellow firefighter Tommy Kinard (played by Lou Ferrigno Jr.). Fans of the show have been speculating Buck’s sexuality for a while, and this breakthrough moment confirmed what they’d been suspecting all along. And on the one-hundredth episode, no less!

See the clip (below):

Intense!

Sadly, though, for some reason homophobes still exist in 2024. And on this matter, they had a LOT to say. But the 32-year-old is hitting back at all the intolerance now, too! On Saturday, the Into the Badlands star took to his Instagram account to address the reactions to Buck’s sexuality — both good and bad. In a post to his Stories, he began:

“Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline. I’ve read so many of your messages and I couldn’t be prouder.”

He then made sure all the homophobes in his replies knew where he stood on the matter:

“If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show, I would like you to know that I truly don’t care. This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning, including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched.”

Oliver added:

“If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and realising (sic) his bisexuality is your deal breaker — I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show. You are not required to announce your departure.”

Tell ’em!!

See his full post (below):

Very poignant and important. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves! What do U think about his response to all the backlash, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

