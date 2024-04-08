Tori Spelling's Teen DAUGHTER Saw Dean McDermott's Instagram Divorce Post First! Oh No!

Tori Spelling is opening up about the night she and Dean McDermott decided to call it quits — and the fallout of his surprise announcement.

On Monday’s episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Tori provided more details on her and Dean’s shocking fight last June which led to their split. She explained the two had been out and about all day and had already been bickering… but when they got home the Chopped Canada host said something “he knew would really be hurtful to hear.” Tori said she “smashed” a baked potato on the floor in anger after hearing Dean’s comment:

“This guttural scream came out of me. It was beast-like. It wasn’t pretty at all.”

Related: Aoki Lee Simmons Sparks Concern After ‘Disturbing’ Video With 65-Year-Old BF!

She left the kitchen and locked herself in her room, which — as we already knew — was separate from Dean’s. He followed close behind and started “banging on the door” before slipping in through a different entrance:

“He came around the side because I hadn’t thought about that, and I hadn’t locked those doors. So he came in and he was very, very upset. And he said, ‘I want a divorce. This is over.’ And I said, ‘Okay. Great. Okay.’”

She noted he’d used the threat of divorce countless times before, but this time was different… Because then he posted about it online! Tori revealed she had no idea until their 15-year-old daughter Stella stumbled upon it:

“My daughter found it first and said, ‘Mom, dad just posted on social media that you guys are getting a divorce.’”

But instead of anger or worry, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said she just felt relief:

“I’m not kidding you guys, I felt like this giant rock had been lifted off my chest. I could breathe deeply, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. He said it, so now I’m free.’ Like, ‘Everything has started, and this, I couldn’t do it. And he did it, and now I can move on. He’s put it out there, Let’s go. Yes. I needed this.’ You know? Like, I couldn’t do it myself.”

But while she may have felt on top of the world, her teen daughter felt far from it. She apparently broke down in tears because of what other kids at her school would think after seeing it. Tori recalled:

“She’s like, ‘Do you know how embarrassing my friends have to read this? And then I was like, ‘Oh my God. ‘And I felt so shamed again. And I was like, ‘Oh, no. I didn’t think of it that way. I was just like, I’m free.’ And she was like, ‘He needs to take this down.’”

She tried calling Dean, but he didn’t answer. So Stella stepped in to confront her dad, who “wasn’t understanding clearly what she was asking.” He apparently tried to reassure the teen that he and Tori would still be co-parents, until Stella really broke it down for him:

“Dad, you’re not understanding. It’s not about that. You guys can get a divorce. You should, but you just put it out there publicly before we’ve dealt with it. That shouldn’t be the case.”

Tori added, “That was a rough night with the kids.” Wow. We had assumed it was Tori who forced him to delete the post, but it was Stella all along. Huh. Dean did eventually take the post down, but not before the whole world got a hold of it. Including kids Stella’s school, who were already making fun of her.

What a tough spot for Tori to be in. A brief feeling of liberation before having to get back into mom mode. We’re just happy to hear she’s doing better now!

Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Tori Spelling/Instagram & DoctorOz/YouTube]