Rebel Wilson Recounts First Date With Fiancée Ramona Agruma In Sweet Book Excerpt!

Rebel Wilson is sharing the story of her first date with her wife-to-be!

As fans excitedly anticipate the launch of her memoir Rebel Rising, out next week, the Pitch Perfect star is whetting appetites with the story of her first time meeting Ramona Agruma!

Related: Britney Spears Says She Can’t Talk About Her Problems Because They’re ‘Too Offensive’

In an excerpt obtained by People on Thursday, Rebel details how her relationship with Ramona actually moved pretty quickly! Apparently, the two were first connected through a mutual friend and they began chatting over FaceTime. But soon enough, their big first meetup was scheduled for a short window when the Bridesmaids star was set to be in El Lay. Rebel recalled:

“[Ramona] sets up our first date for a few hours after I land: lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air.”

Romantic! But being relatively new to the scene at the time, Rebel was apprehensive at first:

“I’m so nervous. I’m also worried that if Ramona and I do hit it off, I don’t have much sexual experience with a woman. And I’ve only had time to read half of the Girl Sex 101 book.”

Ha! Remember, Rebel didn’t even have her first kiss with a woman until she was shooting The Almond and the Seahorse a few years ago. But it sounds like all her nerves dissipated during dinner:

“We both order food and we try to eat, but we can’t really eat anything. And so … well … I don’t want to embarrass Ramona, but … we instead opt to go to the bathroom and make out.”

OMG! Steamy!

From right then and there, Rebel knew she wanted to Ramona to come home with her! She recalled telling her future fiancée:

“‘I think you need to come back to my house,’ I say. I’ve never just invited someone straight back home, but I’m only in LA for the week. I take her to my bedroom. We just… connect. It feels beautiful.”

Good for her! After all those years of preserving her virginity, she was probably over being too patient! LOLz!

Rebel went public with her relationship with Ramona in 2022 — under unfortunate circumstances — but now seems happy as can be. She welcomed her daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson via surrogate in 2022, and got engaged to Ramona months later. We’re so happy for the little family!

Are you going to read Rebel Rising: A Memoir when it drops next week? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]