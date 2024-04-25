Tourist Rolls Down Window For Better Pic With Wild Bear -- And Nearly Gets Arm Bitten Off!

A Scottish tourist had the trip of her life after getting closer than most ever will to a wild bear… But she paid the price.

72-year-old Moira Gallacher is lucky to be alive after nearly becoming a bear’s “lunch” during a trip to Romania. She and friend Charmian Widdowson arrived in Bucharest on Sunday for what they expected to be a fun, nature-filled trip. On Monday, they drove into the Carpathian Mountains where they found themselves within feet of a family of brown bears. Charmain told STV news on Tuesday:

“We saw these bears — a mummy bear, and a baby — they were gorgeous. But they weren’t gorgeous. The mummy bear was hungry, and thought my friend was going to be lunch.”

Uhhh, that’s terrifying!

In footage uploaded to X (Twitter) by the outlet, Moira briefly set the scene while being gurneyed away:

“What happened was the bear came up to the window at my friend’s side and no problem. It let us take a picture and went away. But I didn’t get a proper picture, so we went back and it was at my side.”

At her side?? It sounds like she wanted a selfie… but what she needed was a better sense of self-preservation!

Scottish tourist mauled by bear through car window in Romania. https://t.co/M0AI6538VQ pic.twitter.com/nL9SFzgGkS — STV News (@STVNews) April 23, 2024

Charmain later told the outlet she “tried to take a picture through the window, but it didn’t turn out well,” so the duo parked to be able to snap a better photo. She recalled:

“I thought he wanted to be friends. The bear came and wanted to get into the car, but he started getting into the car and bit my friend.”

The bear started getting in because she ROLLED DOWN THE WINDOW! Yeesh!

Luckily, Charmain explained how Moira “was wearing a thick Marks & Spencer jacket” and that the “poor bear got more jacket than arm.” Uhh, poor bear or lucky Moira?? The attack victim told the outlet:

“I’m a very lucky woman. I was wearing a padded jacket and a top and another top — that’s what saved my arm. I’ve been very, very lucky. The shock has set in today, but everything’s ok now.”

Charmain added she believes the bear attacked because it heard the pair talking about food — even though the conversation was specifically about how you’re NOT supposed to give them food!

“I think he heard it and decided he had to eat my friend instead.”

That’s absolutely WILD! She could have easily lost a limb! Or been KILLED! We’re so glad she’s okay. And we think it’s safe to say she’ll keep a respectful distance if she ever comes in contact with another bear.

