Betty White's Beloved Pet Bear Dies Just Months After Hollywood Legend

Betty White’s pet bear has passed away according to a post made on the late star’s Instagram.

Betty’s roles in shows like Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show made her a household name, but one thing she loved more than acting was animal rights advocacy. Her lifelong dedication to her furry friends brought her in the presence of many animals, but one of her most beloved was Bam Bam, a grizzly bear who lived at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The Hot In Cleveland star first met Bam Bam in 2018 when she filmed her documentary The First Lady of Television, and she fed him marshmallows with her bare hands (not her bear hands)! During the filming, she shocked the world when she leant over to give the ferocious beast a kiss on the cheek! At the time of the interaction, White stated:

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done. It was really funny stuff, but it was a challenge.”

Now, only months after the star’s death, it was revealed in a wistful Instagram post that Bam Bam has passed away. Kiersten Mikelas, a personal assistant who now runs the late actress’ social media, posted a gallery of photos which featured Betty and her real life teddy bear. The touching post read:

“Returning from hiatus with a bittersweet post. This boy has been reunited with this lady, who loved him so dearly. “

Awww! The post continued:

“Bam Bam was just a spectacular creature. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him. ❤️❤️”

Aw! We’re sure that Betty and Bam Bam are together eating marshmallows once again!

Ch-ch-check out the full post with all the adorable pictures (below):

Even after her passing, Betty has been able to give back to the animals she loved so much in life.

Since The Proposal actress’ passing, the #BettyWhiteChallenge has taken social media by storm. What started as an idea for fans to donate $5 to a local animal shelter in honor of the late star quickly became a viral sensation. The hashtag was trending number one worldwide on what would have been Betty’s 100 birthday — and according to Meta, more than 390,000 people donated to over 26,000 fundraisers through its platforms! An astounding $12.7 MILLION was raised for animal shelters and animal rights advocacy groups across the world in honor of the lifelong animal rights activist.

Such a heartwarming gesture and a deserving cause!

[Image via Instagram/Betty White]