Twitter Reacts To WILD Video Showing Teen SHOVING A Bear To Save Her Dogs!

What a beary scary encounter!

Twitter is going absolutely crazy over a now-viral TikTok of a teen’s mission to rescue her dogs from a bear in her garden, which showed her successfully scaring the beast off by literally shoving it off of a fence!

17-year-old California teen Hailey was seen in the clip rushing to protect her pets at her home on Memorial Day after discovering they were barking at a momma bear. The vid (below) shows Hailey running over as the bear takes swipes at her pooches before the teen shoves the bear off the fence, grabs her dogs, and runs inside. It is WILD. Literally!

This is crazy af omg pic.twitter.com/Sh14yVD9Eu — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) June 1, 2021

Hailey’s cousin Branda shared the footage to her TikTok account on May 31, and it garnered over 15 million views in seven hours. She captioned the clip:

“My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How’s your Memorial Day?”

Wow!

After the footage went viral, Hailey recounted the incident in a video on her own account, telling viewers:

“I was in the mountains so that is actually really normal and it’s summer so they always come now. This is our garden area and the dogs start barking, and I just thought they were barking at dogs, because they always bark at dogs and squirrels or whatever. I go to tell them to stop and when I go over there to see what they’re barking at, I’m like ‘that’s a funny-looking dog.’ By the time I get there, the bear is literally picking up one of my dogs.”

OMG, so scary!

Explaining how she flew into fight mode, the teen continued:

“I go over to the bear, I look it in the eyes and the first thing I think to do is push it. Push a bear, push an apex predator. To be honest, I don’t think I pushed her that hard. I just pushed her enough to make her lose her balance, so she dropped my dog and I ran out of there. I grabbed my other dog, I sprained my finger and scraped my knee, but we’re all OK.”

Phew!

Naturally, the crazy footage was the talk of Twitter. Users exclaimed:

“She just shoved that bear like it was a stuffed animal. “She fought a bear. Coolest person ever.” “Two Mama Bears fighting for their babies .” “Legend. She shoved a whole ass bear off her wall to save her doggums. Talk about responsible pet ownership.”

Interestingly, the video sparked a very specific trending topic, as it reminded many users of a nearly 10-year-old freestyle rap from New Orleans rapper Mystikal on DJ Green Lantern’s Sirius XM show Invasion Radio, in which he spat:

“If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR!”

Plenty of fans referenced the freestyle in their reactions, tweeting:

“IF YOU EVER SEE ME FIGHTING IN THE FOREST WITH A GRIZZLY BEAR.. HELP THE BEAR!!! CUZ DAT BITCH GON NEED IT” “I watched this and immediately said, ‘help the bear’” “i saw “HELP THE BEAR” trending and thought mystikal died or something. NOPE” “If this not “If u see me in a fight with a bear help the bear & pour me honey.” I don’t what is”

It’s a pretty accurate tagline for this vid, if you ask us! LOLz!

We’re just glad those little pups — and Hailey — are OK!

[Image via NatGeo]