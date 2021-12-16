Former 90 Day Fiancé Star Says She Makes $50K A Week Selling HER OWN FARTS!

Stephanie Matto, who previously starred on 90 Day Fiancé, apparently has a very lucrative and stinky side hustle: selling her farts in a jar to strangers online.

Yep, you read that right! The reality star has recently gone viral on social media for a video about her unorthodox job, where she detailed a typical day in her life as someone who makes over $50,000 by letting it rip in a jar. Crazy, we know!

So why did she decide to start this gassy business venture in the first place? Well, Matto explained to BuzzFeed that while she mainly got in it for the cash, she also couldn’t help but do it for the attention:

“I think my main motivation was money, but I also thought it’d be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention. And it has definitely worked.”

Clearly, the television personality did as she claimed in another TikTok video that she made $45,000 in one week! ONE FREAKING WEEK!

Matto then realized her toots tapped into a “niche” market, and soon her inbox became “flooded daily with people wanting to purchase jars” and requests for videos of her creating the jars:

“Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there. Over the years, I’ve gotten a few messages from men and women wanting to buy my worn bras, panties, hair, bath water, etc. I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different! It’s almost like a novelty item!”

Stephanie shared that she typically eats different foods that help her break wind, like beans, hard-boiled eggs, and protein shakes in order to keep up with her growing venture. Basically, anything that’ll make her “more gassy.” Additionally, she fills the bottles with “something that smells like me” such as perfume, and places several flower petals on the bottom to make the scent “last longer.”

The more you know, right!

Of course, one may think her clientele is filled with some pretty strange individuals. However, Matto shared that those who normally buy her products “are usually those that like collecting oddities and are either fans of me or the show!” And while there is certainly a level of concern for her safety, she said she’s prepared herself for all the dangers:

“I have dealt with stalkers in the past – people finding my address, and so on. It’s scary, but it’s a risk that comes with this job and something that I’ve learned to accept. I take proper precautions. I have bear spray at my house, and a dog that is trained to attack on command. I’m looking into getting a gun license as well.”

Wow! Honestly, we are pretty impressed!

Would you ever sell your farts online, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Stephanie Matto/Instagram]