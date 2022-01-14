Neve Campbell Is The ULTIMATE Final Girl! Hear Her CRAZY Bear Attack Story!

Neve Campbell proved once and for all that she’s the ultimate Scream queen.

While promoting the new Scream movie on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress revealed an anecdote about an encounter with a bear on the set of a film when she was 17, and it sounds like a literal, real-life horror movie! She explained:

“I was playing this role where she’s ‘one with the animals’ and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear. They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it.”

Feeding a bear Coca-Cola?! WTF??? Things are already going off the rails!

Related: Mother Who Lost Both Arms Protecting Baby From Family’s Pit Bull Has Died

After feeding the bear, she recalled:

“They said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear.”

Sounds terrifying already, but it only gets worse! The 48-year-old continued:

“I dipped my hand in honey, and I run to this rock – or this tree they tell me to go to – and I turn around and I put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down and he’s not coming for my hand. And he grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest.”

How terrifying!!!

The Craft star reminisced:

“And my mother was visiting set, so she’s screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what’s happening. All I can think to say was, ‘He’s biting me,’ like it’s not obvious.”

The film’s bear wrangler was eventually able to rescue her by “throwing rocks” at the bear until it got “pissed off” enough to let her go. Unbelievably, the young performer then offered to do ANOTHER TAKE, something Neve admitted she would never do now that she’s older and wiser.

Hear the whole crazy story for yourself (below):

[Image via Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]