Melanie Martin Doesn’t 'Want Any Bad Blood' With Aaron Carter’s Family Over His Estate -- But...

Following Aaron Carter’s tragic death, Melanie Martin just wants what’s best for their son.

In the weeks after the former Disney star’s untimely passing, his on-again-off-again fiancée has struggled to come to grips with her new reality as a single mother. Regardless of the less than ideal circumstances, she has an important duty to raise their child, and in the absence of Prince’s father, is hoping for just a little bit of help from Aaron’s family…

In a statement given to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old explained that as the I Want Candy singer’s estate is sorted out legally, she’s not stressing too much. However, she does wish for his family to keep the 1-year-old in mind:

“I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate. I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on.”

That doesn’t sound like too wild of an ask to us! She’s seemingly not requesting anything for herself, but rather just attempting to ensure Prince’s future. She added:

“I don’t want any bad blood with Aaron’s family. Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

“Bad blood?” Hmmm, okay now things are beginning to come into focus… If you remember, Aaron’s mother Jane Carter told TMZ Monday that his ashes will be spread in the Florida Keys next Spring alongside his late sister Leslie Carter, who died of a drug overdose in 2012. In the report, Jane SPECIFICALLY noted Melanie will NOT be a part of the ceremony. Yikes.

As we’ve previously noted, Aaron and Melanie had a complicated, up and down relationship, so we get his family’s wish to keep his send off as private and drama-free as possible. But did the news make the now-single momma nervous for her and Prince’s relationship with the fam?

A close source told Us Weekly Melanie will not be receiving any of the late singer’s remains, but plans to hold her OWN service in the wake of the news:

“Since they are not inviting her to the memorial to spread his ashes, she is going to have her own memorial for Aaron with her family, their son Prince and some of Aaron’s true friends.”

The insider added Melanie is “trying to stay neutral about the family’s decision and let the lawyers handle it regarding his estate.”

This all can’t feel good for the grieving OnlyFans model, and we hope she and the Carter family can eventually come together for the sake of Prince. What are your thoughts on the whole situation, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below).

