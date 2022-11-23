Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Celebrates Son’s First Birthday With Rare Photos In Heartbreaking Post

Oof. It’s been just over two weeks after Aaron Carter’s tragic death and now his family is having to face their first big celebration without him. And we’re not talking about Thanksgiving yet…

On Tuesday, the pop star’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin took to Instagram to celebrate her son Prince Lyric Carter’s first birthday, but the day was marked by a lot of sadness as she continues to grieve the loss of her baby daddy. While sharing a montage of rare family photos — mostly of the father-son duo — she wrote:

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter . Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!”

So, so very sad.

The snapshots were also heartbreakingly set to Jaymes Young’s Happiest Year, with lyrics like:

“Thank you for the happiest year of my life / So wake me up when they build that time machine / I want to go back / Wake me when you are sleeping next to me / Cause I really loved you”

Aw! Check out the tear-jerking post (below).

These photos will hold so much importance to the family now that Aaron is no longer around to create more memories with Prince… Many fans took to the comments section to wish the little boy a happy b-day and to send Melanie lots of love during the difficult day, writing:

“Happy 1st birthday Prince! Sending you hugs, strength and prayers. P is so blessed to have you as his mama.” “Happy Birthday Prince …. stay strong Mel .. play Aaron singing on the TV to him .. never stop keeping him alive in his eyes” “So sad Instant tears. Happiest first birthday to your sweet baby boy. Sending you so much love and light.” “So much sadness but I pray that Aaron watches over his son and gives you the courage to be the best, nurturing mom you can be.”

Baby Prince’s birthday comes just two weeks after Aaron was found unresponsive in a bathtub in his home. He was just 34. An investigation is still underway to determine his exact cause of death, but he was reportedly found with cans of compressed air and prescription pills. It has been an emotional month for his friends and family as they process his untimely loss. Just two days after his death, Melanie opened up to People about his struggles with mental health and addiction, saying:

“My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him. He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it.”

So tough…

Not only was she grappling with the loss of her loved one, but she was also mourning the life she pictured for her family. The 30-year-old continued:

“I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son.”

We hope she can find a support system to lean on during this challenging time.

In one of the I Want Candy artist’s final interviews with the No Jumper podcast, which was released on November 2, he opened up about the importance of his family — and even teased his son’s upcoming birthday, saying “he’s going to be one year on November 22nd.” The Lizzie McGuire actor then addressed his complicated relationship with Melanie. At the time of his death, they were in the midst of a messy custody battle, for which he had some regrets, he expressed:

“We had some turmoil. We did things, we said things that weren’t true, just like of retaliating after each other in the media. We both learned a valuable lesson, at least I did. I learned that that’s not what you do. You don’t do that.”

We’re so sorry he wasn’t around to see Prince turn one or for any of the important milestones in his family’s future. It’s truly so heartbreaking, but we are sending love to Melanie and Prince as they continue to mourn this tremendous loss throughout the holidays and beyond. R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

