Adam Sandler Pays Tribute To Late Grown Ups Actor Alec Musser, Dead At 50

Alec Musser has sadly passed away.

It’s with heavy hearts we report that the actor, who was known for roles in Grown Ups, All My Children, and Desperate Housewives, has died. Both his fiancée Paige Press and his uncle Robert confirmed the news to TMZ on Saturday, but neither shared details about what happened — beyond the fact that he passed away in his Del Mar, California home on Friday night. He was just 50 years old.

Alec’s presence on the set of Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups clearly had quite the positive impact on the iconic comedian, as he took to Instagram with a screengrab from the his role in the flick, writing in the caption:

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

So, so sad.

Paige also took to her IG to pay tribute to her late lover, sharing across a series of Story posts:

“RIP to the love of my life … I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken … Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy … You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for.”

Our hearts are so broken for her and all of Alec’s loved one’s. Rest in peace.

[Images via ABC & Sony Pictures Releasing/YouTube, & WENN]