Watch Drew Barrymore BREAK DOWN CRYING Watching The Wedding Singer On TV!

Drew Barrymore is all in her nostalgic feelings!

On Instagram Wednesday, the 48-year-old actress updated her followers with a video of herself watching The Wedding Singer. On the screen, she wrote:

“The Wedding Singer started playing on my TV!”

In the video, she admitted she rearranged her schedule so she could watch the 1998 flick she starred in alongside her buddy Adam Sandler:

“It started this morning and I was on my yoga class, and I am taking the next, later one so I can watch it.”

The Drew Barrymore Show host just wasn’t able to hold back her emotions while and started to cry watching the iconic final scene of the romcom where Adam’s character Robbie serenades her character Julia on an airplane:

“We made such a good movie. I love you so much [Adam]. Happy New Year.”

At the end of the video, she joked about how long she and the 57-year-old-actor have known each other:

“What year was it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?”

Ha! In the caption, she once again professed her love for her good friend, writing:

“I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”

We just love their friendship! And with the running joke of Drew and Adam starring in a romcom together every 10 years — 2024 is the year they’re due for another. So we’ll just have to wait and see if this was a coincidence, or maybe a hint!!

