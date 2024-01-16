Soap Opera Star Alec Musser's Shocking Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Alec Musser’s cause of death has been revealed. And we are so sorry to report this…

In a Tuesday press release from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, it was revealed that the late soap opera star tragically died as the result of a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the chest.

The Medical Office also revealed Alec’s fiancée Paige Press was the one who discovered him on Saturday morning, after she’d apparently just seen him just the evening before. The report detailed that she found him on the bathroom floor of his Del Mar, California home “seated and slumped forward” with the fatal wound in his chest and the firearm nearby.

Prior to his cause of death being revealed, Paige had indicated to Fox News Digital that the All My Children star had been battling “a severe case of Covid.”

She first reported the news of his death to TMZ on Saturday, but spared details. She did, however, call it “the worst day” of her life on her Instagram Story in a tribute. Adam Sandler also paid tribute in an IG post of his own, sharing a pic from the late 50-year-old’s brief role in Grown Ups.

Our hearts are broken for Paige and all of Alec’s loved ones and fans. We’re sending strength their way.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

