Adele’s 30 Is Here -- & Twitter is LOVING The New Album!

We FINALLY have a new Adele album to cry to!

It’s been six years since her last album, 25, and a lot has changed since then — for us, for Adele, for the whole damn pandemic-ridden world! Luckily, the Grammy winner returned on Friday to bless us with 30, the thoughtful, heartbreaking album that is already garnering rave reviews.

To no one’s surprise, Twitter has wholeheartedly embraced her latest project, praising the return of the iconic songstress. Some of the general reviews include:

“Adele is elite. Came back like she never left. Thank you” “#Adele feels so much more soulful, without sounding like she jumped out of her lane.” “The elegance and the power that this woman has is Insane. You can literally feel her music, her voice, her feelings. My god, everything is perfect with #Adele #Adele30” “Adele was able to give us new sounds while still crushing us with those lyrics. #Adele30 is a triumph”

It’s a day that stans have been anticipating since the UK native’s split from her husband Simon Konecki was first announced. And though Adele has said the breakup was amicable, she still definitely delivered with her “Divorce Album.” As one fan put it:

“On today, the release date for @Adele’s #Adele30, my thoughts and prayers are with Simon Konecki, her ex husband whose life is painted by the words she sings. I haven’t felt this bad for a man since Beyoncé’s prom date. Stay strong brother. God speed.”

Of course, you don’t have to be going through a divorce — or even a breakup — to appreciate this masterpiece:

me pretending to be going through a breakup before pressing play on the new adele albumpic.twitter.com/cNoy403lro — fairy crust (@fairycrust) November 19, 2021

you don’t need to have been married to cry about your divorce while listening to the new Adele album. ignorant….. — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) November 19, 2021

The album begins with a wallop in the form of Strangers By Nature, in which she sings she’ll “be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart.”

Naturally, listeners had a hard time coping with the emotional opener:

“I’ll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart” ADELE IT HAS BEEN FIVE SECONDS. #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/Tzhd8gtgtU — abby ???? (potential KE spoilers) (@villaneve15) November 19, 2021

Strangers By Nature already got me by my scalp #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/FWmZqbxdyd — ???????????????????????? ????ℴ???? (@blowyamindddd) November 19, 2021

strangers by nature already made this aoty and it’s only the first track… pic.twitter.com/MNCHLP5N87 — harold (@theharoIdsonggg) November 19, 2021

Another popular tearjerker is My Little Love, which features voice memos of conversations between the artist and her son, Angelo.

Fans wrote:

“Adele talking bout ‘take it easy on me’ but then ‘My Little Love’ comes on with those heartbreaking voice memos, and it’s like well damn, sis, take it easy on US. S**t.” “physically okay but emotionally destroyed by that conversation between adele and her son in my little love #adele30 #adele”

Me after listening to the ending voice memo in my little love #Adele30 #adele pic.twitter.com/QXzn6EwPac — Nick Hanson (@nick_hanson35) November 19, 2021

Other early favorites include the tongue in cheek I Drink Wine, as well as the sensual Oh My God.

WHEN ADELE SANG “I’D RATHER BE A FOOL THAN LEAVE MYSELF BEHIND” I FELT THAT IN MY BONES #Adele pic.twitter.com/CqbdEaBpdG — ryder (@ryderir) November 19, 2021

My reaction when I listened to oh my god #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/iubfEn6H7O — $ARA ???? (@adeleforIife) November 18, 2021

We know we’re going to cycle through PLENTY of favorites listening to this album on repeat all winter!! What about U, Perezcious readers? Thoughts on 30 so far? Sound off in the comments (below)!

And scroll on for some more hilarious 30 memes:

good morning to everyone who has streamed Adele’s 30 #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/zExK7ecx8s — Bradley ???? (@bradleyberdecia) November 19, 2021

Adele did not lie when she said this album is for the grown folks cause… pic.twitter.com/cSbJfaSiHz — Wicked ???? (@FuckHowUFeelDoe) November 19, 2021

don’t talk to me, I’m busy listening to Adele’s new album on repeat #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/gozpqsGKkp — racharlesthefirst (@rtgive) November 19, 2021

