Star Seeker

Adele

Adele’s 30 Is Here -- & Twitter is LOVING The New Album!

adele : twitter reacts to new album 30

We FINALLY have a new Adele album to cry to!

It’s been six years since her last album, 25, and a lot has changed since then — for us, for Adele, for the whole damn pandemic-ridden world! Luckily, the Grammy winner returned on Friday to bless us with 30, the thoughtful, heartbreaking album that is already garnering rave reviews.

To no one’s surprise, Twitter has wholeheartedly embraced her latest project, praising the return of the iconic songstress. Some of the general reviews include:

“Adele is elite. Came back like she never left. Thank you”

“#Adele feels so much more soulful, without sounding like she jumped out of her lane.”

“The elegance and the power that this woman has is Insane. You can literally feel her music, her voice, her feelings. My god, everything is perfect with #Adele #Adele30”

“Adele was able to give us new sounds while still crushing us with those lyrics. #Adele30 is a triumph”

It’s a day that stans have been anticipating since the UK native’s split from her husband Simon Konecki was first announced. And though Adele has said the breakup was amicable, she still definitely delivered with her “Divorce Album.” As one fan put it:

“On today, the release date for @Adele’s #Adele30, my thoughts and prayers are with Simon Konecki, her ex husband whose life is painted by the words she sings.

I haven’t felt this bad for a man since Beyoncé’s prom date.

Stay strong brother. God speed.”

Of course, you don’t have to be going through a divorce — or even a breakup — to appreciate this masterpiece:

The album begins with a wallop in the form of Strangers By Nature, in which she sings she’ll “be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart.”

Naturally, listeners had a hard time coping with the emotional opener:

Another popular tearjerker is My Little Love, which features voice memos of conversations between the artist and her son, Angelo.

Fans wrote:

“Adele talking bout ‘take it easy on me’ but then ‘My Little Love’ comes on with those heartbreaking voice memos, and it’s like well damn, sis, take it easy on US. S**t.”

“physically okay but emotionally destroyed by that conversation between adele and her son in my little love #adele30 #adele”

Other early favorites include the tongue in cheek I Drink Wine, as well as the sensual Oh My God.

We know we’re going to cycle through PLENTY of favorites listening to this album on repeat all winter!! What about U, Perezcious readers? Thoughts on 30 so far? Sound off in the comments (below)!

And scroll on for some more hilarious 30 memes:

[Image via CBS/YouTube]

Nov 19, 2021 08:06am PDT

