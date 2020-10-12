Adele Got A Late Night Visit From Chris Brown! What Is Going On HERE?!

Now, this is a confusing — and frankly unsettling — pairing…

According to a shocking new report in by The Sun, Adele did some late night entertaining at her West London home over the weekend — spending some quality time with none other than Chris Brown! The 31-year-old arrived in the middle of the night and left during the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, October 10, according to photos published by the outlet.

Um, excuse us?! The same bad boy who’s now best-known for his domestic violence altercation with ex-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009?

Naturally, this random sighting raises a lot of questions and concerns — could Adele really be putting herself in the path of a convicted domestic abuser?!

A source for the UK outlet shared some insight about the late-night rendez-vous:

“It was all a bit cloak and dagger. He arrived in the middle of the night and didn’t leave until around 2am.”

Despite the late hour, Brown didn’t exactly make a low-key arrival, either. The source added:

“He arrived in huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him.”

Inneresting!

As we hinted up top, our minds immediately wondered if this hangout could be a sign of something more between the artists, who first met at the 2013 Grammys, years after things ended with Rihanna. It’s worth noting that Chris had been previously banned from returning to the UK after pleading guilty to a felony assault charge and this trip marks his first time in the country since then. It’s unclear why the two decided to link up all of a sudden, but there are a few good reasons to suggest there likely wasn’t anything romantic going on between them!

First and foremost, Chris is, so far as we know, currently spoken for; in fact, he made the journey across the pond with his girlfriend, Gina Huynh. The pair arrived about a week before the suspicious sighting and were seemingly in town to visit Chris’ son Aeko, whom he shares with ex Ammika Harris. He celebrated their reunion by posting this group shot on Instagram (below):

Brown is also said to be a friend of Adele’s rumored boyfriend, British rapper Skepta.

So the entertainers do share a mutual connection, and not a romantic one. But it still doesn’t make us feel any better about seeing them hang out together!

At the Brit Awards in 2016, the Hello songstress publicly voiced support for Kesha after she alleged she had suffered abuse at the hands of producer Dr. Luke, so it is disappointing to hear her spending time with someone who infamously abused another woman, one of her peers no less. The UK might be doing slightly better than America in terms of quarantine lockdown, but really? To go carve out time for this guy during a pandemic just feels icky and unnecessary, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t disappointed.

Perezcious readers, do U agree? How do U feel about this friendly situation? Sound OFF with your thoughts (below) in the comments.

[Image via Apega/JLN Photography/WENN]