Adele 'Ready To Be A Mother Again Soon'! WHA??

Adele is ready for baby number two!

At her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, the 35-year-old music icon discussed her plans for a new babe with her fans. In a TikTok video posted to the platform Saturday, the mom-of-one said:

“I really want to be a mom again soon.”

She went on to reveal in the video:

“I’ve actually been writing lists [of baby names]. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

She’s not the only one who has been looking at potential names for a baby, though! When asked by a fan if she preferred the name Spencer or Parker, the Hello songstress revealed her beau, Rich Paul, has also been doing some brainstorming:

“I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name.”

The Easy On Me singer already has one kid from her past relationship with Simon Konecki, a 9-year-old son named Angelo Adkins, while her sports writing partner has three kids from a previous relationship. Sounds like they’re ready to add a new member to their crew VERY soon, though!

