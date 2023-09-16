Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Renewing Their Vows For 10th Wedding Anniversary!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are going all out for their 10th wedding anniversary.

According to TMZ on Friday, sources with knowledge of the event revealed that the happy couple are celebrating a huge milestone in their marriage… by renewing their vows! Yep, we are getting a wedding part two from John and Chrissy! The insiders shared that the pair are having a ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, this weekend, which is where they tied the knot a decade ago.

As for who is attending the shindig? Their guest list is supposed to be “pretty spectacular,” as the outlet described. Several of their celebrity friends were invited to the celebration, but it is unknown who exactly made the cut. Whoever is attending though has a long weekend ahead of them, as Chrissy and John have a bunch of activities planned! The outlet reported that guests will enjoy a cocktail party on Friday featuring food and games, the actual ceremony will take place on Saturday, and then on Sunday, everyone will join the duo for a pool party. Damn! As we said, the attendees will be busy these next couple of days!

When it comes to gifts, Chrissy and John do not have a registry. But we doubt their guests will arrive at the bash empty-handed! At this time, neither of them has spoken out about the vow renewal reports or posted any pictures from their festivities. But we cannot wait for the content.

This is so exciting!!! Cheers to 10 years for John and Chrissy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]