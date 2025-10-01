Prisoned Adult Film Star Austin Wolf BANNED From Watching Porn After His Release!

Austin Wolf may be behind bars for 19 years, but he’ll also be slammed with a LOT of restrictions when he is released back into the world.

As we’ve been following, the gay porn star, born Justin Heath Smith, was sentenced to 19 years behind bars this week for child sexual exploitation. He pleaded guilty to “enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and for engaging in a pattern of activity involving prohibited sexual conduct.” This after prosecutors alleged he tried to have sex with minors as young as 7, solicited sexual material from teens, and was in possession of over 1,200 files of child sexual abuse material, including videos of infants and toddlers being abused. Horrendous.

The court was so appalled by his behavior, they put in place some serious rules he’ll have to follow during his 10-year suspension after his prison release. In documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, it was revealed that the OnlyFans content creator has been BANNED from watching porn of any kind!

Austin will also have to attend an outpatient program that involves regular testing for drugs and alcohol, to ensure he stays sober. Plus, he’ll need to take a sex offense-specific evaluation and mental health treatment with polygraph testing. Good.

It’s unclear how he’ll pay his bills once he gets his freedom back since he won’t be allowed to view or possess adult porn — that is, unless his treatment provider signs off on it. The same goes for doing anything that involves minors.

He will also have limited access to social media since he’ll be banned from accessing chatrooms, instant messaging, and social networking platforms that are deemed harmful to his treatment.

Understandably, he cannot contact his victims or have any contact with anyone under the age of 18. He’s also strictly forbidden from being within 100 feet of schools, playgrounds, and arcades. Clearly, they want him as FAR from children — whether in person or digitally — as possible!

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

