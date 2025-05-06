Aimee Lou Wood Says She ‘Loved Working With’ Walton Goggins Amid Feud Rumors & Can't Wait To See Him On SNL! BUT...

Maybe this feud really is over??

Aimee Lou Wood actually had some nice things to say about her White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins on Monday night at the Met Gala — despite everything that’s transpired the last few weeks!

As Perezcious readers know, ever since the HBO show finale aired last month, fans realized the onscreen lovers appeared to be on the outs as they were no longer following each other on social media. When Aimee Lou was later insulted by SNL, Walton actually made the whole thing worse by praising the mockery. Ouch!

Just before Aimee and Walton hit the Met Gala red carpet — separately — they were once again following each other on Instagram. A big sign the tides were shifting. But an even bigger clue that they’ve resolved some of their issues was the actress’ willingness to gush about him!

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight at the fashion event, the 31-year-old was asked if she’ll be making a cameo next Saturday as Walton takes on the hosting gig on the late-night show. At first, she played it coy, teasing:

“I couldn’t say.”

But then she laughed and made it VERY clear that’s not on the agenda:

“But also… I’m not doing that.”

Hah! It’s not because she has hard feelings for the show or host, though. She insisted she’d love to be involved:

“Yeah, it would be fun. I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever.”

Aimee Lou said it with what seemed like a genuine smile, too! The Sex Education alum also wished him well on the live show:

“He’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”

Whoa. Such a glowing review after everything that went down! And considering Walton just did an interview with The London Times last week and he REFUSED to talk about his co-star! Two very different reactions!

The Toxic Town star went on to reflect on her own drama with SNL, saying she didn’t expect things to blow up like they did after she commented on the rude parody, calling the response to her commentary “very dramatic.” But she seemed to be moving on and in good spirits. Great! See (below):

Now, what we really want to know is if Aimee and Walton met up inside the Gala. That would prove this feud is a thing of the past!

Reactions? Are U surprised she’s so chill about Walton despite everything we’ve heard?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

