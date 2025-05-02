Walton Goggins REFUSES To Talk About Aimee Lou Wood Feud Rumors In 'Off-The-Rails’ Interview: 'What The F**k'

Don’t ask Walton Goggins about his rumored beef with Aimee Lou Wood! He’ll lose his cool over it!

If you’ve kept up with The White Lotus drama, you know the co-stars are at odds off-camera. Fans first caught on to the feud when they realized Walton and Aimee, who once seemed close, no longer followed one another on Instagram by the time the finale aired. And the 53-year-old actor added fuel to the rumors after he praised a controversial sketch from Saturday Night Live that mocked Aimee’s teeth, which she took offense to, calling it “mean and unfunny.” To rub salt in the wound, Walton will host the late-night sketch comedy series next Saturday — though the gig reportedly was in the works long before their drama!

At this point, folks want to know what exactly is going on between the two — feud, affair, whatever! Good news? Someone finally asked Walton point-blank if he and Aimee had a falling out! But the bad news? He was not happy about any questions relating to the actress, so much so that he ended the interview early to avoid any feud talk!

Related: Fans Say Hailey Bieber Speech COPIED A Selena Gomez Interview! But Did It??

When questioned about the drama during what writer Ed Potton describes as an “off-the-rails” interview published in the London Times on Thursday, Goggins immediately refused to speak about it:

“I’m not gonna have that conversation.”

His American publicists then chimed in to say:

“We’re not going there, thank you.”

A British publicist then added:

“Next question.”

Yikes…

And it got worse from there! According to Potton, he moved on to discuss Walton’s new film The Uninvited. However, the journalist once again decided to give it another shot and bring up Aimee later to inquire about the reports that the pair would reunite for a new project soon. Walton didn’t reply, but the British publicist tried to steer the conversation back to the movie:

“Shall we talk about The Uninvited a bit more?”

However, the Sons of Anarchy alum knew Potton didn’t want to discuss the film. He even called him out for pushing the “thinly veiled” questions and seeming not “interested in” The Uninvited. And come on, can you blame the interviewer? The drama with Aimee is the juicer stuff here! It’s what fans want to hear more about! Potton tried to mention the feud again, but no success! Walton cut him off, saying:

“There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.”

Potton wasn’t giving up, though! He broached the subject one last time before Walton went off:

“What the f**k, Ed! Come on buddy. Wow.”

And that is when his American publicist ended the interview. Oof. Well, this conversation won’t help shut down the feud rumors! If anything, Walton just gave everyone more proof that something is up! He could have taken the opportunity to say that nothing is going on, Aimee is great, and that’s the end of it. But no, the Ant-Man star completely avoided the subject! Not a good look…

What are your thoughts about how the interview went down, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/The Jonathan Ross Show/YouTube]