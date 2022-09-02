Backstreet Boys AJ McLean Is LEAN!! See His Body Transformation Pics HERE!

AJ McLean is really emphasizing the LEAN!

The Backstreet Boys alum took to Instagram Thursday to showcase his scuplted new body following his recent health journey. He captioned the pic:

“Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes. Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person. The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning! #healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod! Let’s go! If I can do it so can you!!”

We seeeeee it!

In the post, you can see the “before” pic (left) he described from last year where he’s at a beach wearing watermelon board shorts, with matching teal colored nails. THEN, in the new pics (right), you can see him looking totally shredded while posing at the gym in a beanie and athletic shorts, this time with black nails.

See the full thing (below):

LOVE how good sobriety looks on AJ!

We’re so happy the 44-year-old seems to be turning over a new leaf as he’s struggled with addiction for over 20 years, which he touched on last year in the Recovering From Reality podcast with Alexis Haines. At the time, he confessed to being a “chronic relapser,” noting:

“I can do short bursts and I’m OK. Even when I would relapse, I wouldn’t go on a bender.”

Well, we hope to see AJ continuing to take charge of his health and getting shredded in the gym!

