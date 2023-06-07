Al Pacino FINALLY Comments On His 29-Year-Old Girlfriend's Unexpected Pregnancy Amid Drama!

Al Pacino is giving the world his take on his 29-year-old girlfriend’s totally unexpected pregnancy. And it’s, uhhh, brief.

As we’ve been reporting, the 83-year-old film star has been in the news over the last week after it was revealed he got five-plus-decade younger girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant late last year. The woman is said to be due very soon, and all the while, the iconic silver screen superstar is preparing to be a new dad again in his 80s. Wild!

On Tuesday, DailyMail.com published a video of the House of Gucci star walking along with a pal in a neighborhood in Beverly Hills. The iconic Godfather alum was asked by the paps to comment on the news of his pending fatherhood.

Al did give a comment, but it wasn’t much. Per that outlet, he said:

“It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

So… there you have it!

Interestingly, the news org notes Pacino said he did not know the gender of the baby yet. So perhaps that will be a surprise at birth? It’s definitely late in the game for gender reveals, but some parents choose to not know until the pregnancy comes to term. Such is their choice, and maybe that is Al’s move here, too.

He’s been around the block before — he has a 33-year-old daughter, Julia, with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with Beverly D’Angelo — so he shouldn’t be too thrown by the whole fatherhood thing. But at his age… yeah.

Anyways, you can see the video for yourself HERE.

Of course, this whole situation is interesting for a lot of reasons. Not only is Al’s advanced age a shocker, but the alleged circumstances in which Alfallah got pregnant are giving pause, too. As Perezcious readers will recall, insiders have called the pregnancy situation “a mess,” and claimed the Scarface star and his girlfriend have “no relationship.”

One insider told Showbiz 411 about the supposedly sordid situation last week:

“She knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it’s a mess.”

And another even claimed there may be a looming legal battle over the coming kid:

“They have no relationship. Lawyers have been working on this for months.”

Plus, Pacino’s three adult children are said to be “very upset” at the situation, as well. Basically, that whole part of it sounds like a s**t show. Guess we’ll soon see what to make of it all when the baby comes…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

