Al Pacino & His Much Younger Baby Momma Reportedly 'Have No Relationship' Amid Pregnancy: 'It's A Mess'

As it turns out, there is a ton of drama going down between Al Pacino and the 29-year-old woman with whom he’s having a baby in the coming weeks.

As we reported early on Wednesday morning, the 83-year-old film star is expecting a child with Noor Alfallah. She was first romantically linked to him back during the pandemic lockdowns. And in recent months, she obviously got pregnant. But with a kid on the way, it’s not as joyous a time as you might imagine — at least not according to insiders who are now sounding the alarm on the situation.

According to Showbiz 411, the beloved Oscar winner was supposedly “hoodwinked” into having a kid by Alfallah. That outlet reports news from an insider who called the woman a “gold digger.” That insider also added that the Pirates of Somalia star had been adamant about not having any more children, explaining:

“She knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it’s a mess.”

Whoa.

To that point, the news outlet reports Fallah “didn’t even tell Pacino” she was pregnant with the child for more than 11 weeks. Then, the actor was so shocked when he was told about the baby that he “demanded a pre-natal DNA test” to confirm it was his unborn child.

A second insider reported more to the outlet, saying the duo isn’t a couple, isn’t together, and has no relationship now as Noor is very close to giving birth:

“They have no relationship. Lawyers have been working on this for months.”

That’s not a good sign.

So how did things get to this point, anyways? According to that same outlet, Noor ingratiated herself with Pacino’s 22-year-old daughter Olivia during the initial COVID-19 lockdowns back in March and April of 2020. Olivia, whose mother is actress Beverly D’Angelo, took to Noor and the pair became fast friends, as another source explains:

“Suddenly Fallah was everywhere Olivia was, especially during the lockdown.”

From there, Alfallah met Pacino and, well, the rest is now history. Speaking of Pacino’s children — Olivia, her twin brother Anton James, and Al’s other daughter Julie — the three of them are said to be decidedly unhappy about the situation involving this new, as-yet-unborn child:

“The kids are very upset.”

One source even alleged to that outlet in its late Tuesday night report that Pacino may have been misled on whether Alfallah could even have kids. This insider makes a jaw-dropping allegation about Noor supposedly saying to the Godfather star that she had a “thyroid problem” and couldn’t conceive:

“He actually thought their relationship was over a long time ago. When Alfallah did come back in his life after a more than year break, my insiders say she told Pacino she couldn’t have children anyway due to a thyroid problem.”

Yikes…

And FWIW, a close friend refuted the gold digger claims to Page Six, saying Noor is “a very decent, good person.”

As for her family, there is said to be some drama there, too. Her father Fallah Alfallah is a venture capitalist who is the founder of Beverly Hills-based ThirtyOneCapital, Inc., while her mother, Alana Setlin, is said to be an “entrepreneur.”

But Fallah Alfallah’s past is pretty checkered. For one, he reportedly pleaded guilty in 2017 to a $3 million tax fraud case brought against him by the US Department of Justice. He is also said to be the subject of “a trail of lawsuits,” and “just recently filed for bankruptcy” amid those legal battles. Not great!

So, it would seem there’s a lot more going on here than just a coming baby.

At the end of the day, Showbiz 411 concludes, Pacino “did not want” more children at this age, and is simply said to be “shocked” at the situation.

Not a great environment for bringing a kid into the world, that’s for sure.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

